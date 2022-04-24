The songs Paul McCartney gave away:









Paul McCartney is a gifted and prolific songwriter. As one of The Beatles and as a solo artist, he has made waves for decades as one of the most important artists of his generation, which means the man obviously has genius to spare.

During his time with The Beatles throughout the 1960s, he wrote plenty of songs that simply didn’t get utilised in their discography, and the same can be said of his personal discography later on. McCartney was a pop music maestro like the world had never seen before and, alongside his partner-in-crime John Lennon, was able to flick songs out at will. This resulted in some of his songs finding homes elsewhere with other artists who could put their own spin on things.

There are some singer-songwriters that have a reputation for dishing out hits to their peers; Mccartney and The Beatles’ discography is packed enough that this doesn’t stand true for him, at least not at the forefront of his reputation. However, that doesn’t mean that he didn’t write plenty of songs that ended up in the hands of lots of other artists. While some remained relatively under the radar, others are relatively recognisable, like Rod Stewart’s ‘Mine for Me’ and ‘Songbird In a Cage’ by Charlotte Gainsbourg.

While some singer-songwriters like Sia and even Taylor Swift have openly written a lot of music for their peers, McCartney takes a much more focused attitude to his songwriting and where he’s willing to dish out his tracks.

If there’s one thing that’s completely certain, it’s that his songwriting has quite the range. Whether it be the pop jaunt of ‘It’s For You’ on the more menacing rock and roll of ‘I Wanna be Your Man’ which he and his songwriting partner gave to their apparent adversaries The Rolling Stones.

All the way from the early ’60s and up until the past couple of years, Paul McCartney has written a few surprising songs for a number of artists. And while some of them might even be common knowledge, a few might surprise you.

If you’re curious to hear what kind of songs Paul McCartney has given away over the years, we have a list right here giving you the breakdown. You can find them all down below.

The songs Paul McCartney gave away:

Cilla Black – ‘It’s For You’

Peter & Gordon – ‘A World Without Love’

Peter & Gordon – ‘Woman’

The Rolling Stones – ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’

Billy J. Kramer with the Dakotas – ‘I’ll Be On My Way’

Gerry and the Pacemakers – ‘Hello Little Girl’

Billy J. Kramer with the Dakotas – ‘Bad To Me’

Tommy Quickly – ‘Tip Of My Tongue’

Cilla black – ‘Love of the Loved’

Billy J. Kramer with the Dakotas – I’m in Love’

Billy J. Kramer with the Dakotas – ‘I’ll Keep You Satisfied’

The Fourmost – ‘I’m In Love’

The Applejacks – ‘Like Dreamers Do’

Peter and Gordon – ‘Nobody I Know’

Billy J. Kramer with the Dakotas – ‘From A Window’

P.J. Proby – ‘That Means A Lot’

Cilla Black – ‘Step Inside Love’

Mary Hopkin – ‘Goodbye’

Badfinger – ‘Come And Get It’

Peggy Lee – ‘Lets Love’

Rod Stewart – ‘Mine For Me’

Everly Brothers – ‘On The Wings Of A Nightingale’

Diana Krall – ‘If I Take You Home Tonight’

Charlotte Gainsbourg – ‘Songbird In A Cage’