The songs Joni Mitchell played live the most

Since the turn of the century, live appearances from Joni Mitchell have been few and far between. The folk legend completed a short retirement tour following the release of Both Sides Now in 2000 before spending the next two decades mostly in hiding amid health issues. Almost a decade on from when she last took to the stage, 2022 has gifted the world with Mitchell’s live return.

Though Mitchell may now, understandably, reserve her live show for worthy events, she has an impressive history of touring behind her. Over a career spanning almost six decades, the singer-songwriter has stunned audiences worldwide, from Carnegie Hall back in 1969 to this year’s edition of the iconic Newport Folk Festival.

Throughout her lengthy live career, Mitchell has favoured certain songs over others. While some of her songs – ‘The Wolf That Lives in Lindsey’ from her 1979 collaborative album with Charles Mingus, for example – have received just one live outing, others have become staples in her set. Two of her songs have even been played live over 100 times.

Counting back her most frequented songs via Setlist, the gorgeous ‘Help Me’ comes in at number ten with 56 live plays. Released as a single from her 1974 jazz-inspired record Court and Spark, the track was Mitchell’s biggest hit, so it’s no surprise that it’s also one of her favourite tracks to play live. The love song is sure to elicit joy from audiences worldwide.

‘You Turn Me On, I’m a Radio’ comes in ninth place, with 60 plays, just beaten out by ‘Just Like This Train’ and ‘Raised on Robbery’ with 62 and 64 plays respectively. Meanwhile, ‘For Free’ from Ladies in the Canyon is her sixth most frequented, with 71 plays to its name.

The iconic ‘A Case of You’ just cinches into the top five, with two more plays than ‘For Free’. Released as part of her 1971 record, Blue, the love song is a demonstration of Mitchell at her best lyrically and a fan favourite covered by the likes of Prince and Tori Amos. But when it comes to her live show, it seems that Mitchell herself prefers ‘Free Man in Paris’, which has been given 81 live outings.

‘Both Sides, Now’ takes the bronze position with 89 plays. First released in 1968, recorded by Judy Collins, Mitchell has since included the song on two albums – Clouds in 1969 and Both Sides Now in 2000. Though she never played Woodstock, Mitchell’s song of the same name is the first to surpass 100 plays, with 101 performances to its name.

In first place, perhaps expectedly, is ‘Big Yellow Taxi’, from Ladies of the Canyon. Another of her biggest hits, Mitchell has played the beautiful folk rock classic 114 times throughout her live career. Half a century on from its first release, Mitchell still hasn’t grown tired of it – she even opened with it at her most recent performance in Washington over the summer.

Find the full list of songs Joni Mitchell has played live most below.

Joni Mitchell’s most-played songs: