The song that Edgar Wright wants played at his funeral









Although the origin of cinematic comedy through the films of pioneers like Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin was purely visual, contemporary comedy movies veered away from that tradition by relying on screenwriting. One director who has always tried to honour that unique language of visual humour is Edgar Wright, the creative force behind widely beloved modern gems like the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

Using exaggerated camera movements and crafting comedic moments through innovative editing, Wright has inspired countless aspiring directors to utilise the full potential of the cinematic medium by looking beyond the script. The English filmmaker’s love for visual comedy and his passion for genre filmmakers has propelled him to the forefront of the current cinematic landscape, helping him establish a wide-ranging global fan base.

While Wright’s visual prowess is regularly appreciated by fans and critics alike, one underrated aspect of his directorial skills is his superb instincts for scores. Along with genre masterpieces such as An American Werewolf in London, music has also been a constant source of inspiration for Wright’s acclaimed directorial journey. During a conversation with NME, the filmmaker revealed the songs that remain definitive within the context of his life experiences.

When asked about the first gig he attended in his life, Wright recalled: “It was the Sound+Vision tour. I was a big Bowie fan. I was 16, and I was working in a supermarket in Somerset. An older kid that was in my brother’s year, Julian Thorne – shout-out to Julian – he was driving to Milton Keynes to see Bowie, and he said, ‘Do you want me to get you a ticket?’ It was a lot of money at the time – it was £20. The gig was extraordinary.”

Wright was also asked to name the one song he would ask his loved ones to play at his funeral, and his thoughts immediately went to Paul Williams’ ‘You Give A Little Love’. He said: “This is from Bugsy Malone – it’s the song that ends the film after they’ve had a pie fight, and they all come together. It’s about making up. Maybe if it was played at my funeral, everybody would have a pie fight, and I would really like people to have a pie fight at my wake.”

Another brilliant example of the relationship between music and Wright’s cinematic vision is the 2010 action comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, regularly cited as one of the greatest triumphs of Michael Cera’s acting career. Currently, a brand new anime adaptation of that film is underway, with the original actors returning to perform the voice roles for their own characters.

