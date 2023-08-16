Teaser trailer for ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Netflix anime released









The first teaser trailer for Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime series has now been released. It will see Michael Cera take on his role from Edgar Wright‘s original 2010 action rom-com film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World once again.

The new Netflix series has eight episodes and has been handled by the animation studio Science Saru. It will once again focus on the iconic bass-playing character and his battle against his increasingly mysterious exes.

Wright’s original film is based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series of the same name, and now the narrative will finally be shown through the anime medium. Thankfully, the anime will also feature the film’s original cast.

We’ll be treated to voiceovers from Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Brie Larson as Natalie V. ‘Envy’ Adams, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim.

Back in March, Wright spoke of his joy at being able to bring the film’s cast back together once again, telling Netflix, “Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life.”

The director added, “There is still a group email with the entire cast on it that’s been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure.”

Watch the teaser trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off below.