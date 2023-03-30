Original cast returning for ‘Scott Pilgrim’ anime series









The cast of the 2010 Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be returning to voice the characters behind the Netflix anime adaptation.

Reprising their original roles, Michael Cera will be back to voice the title character, Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be back as Romona Flowers and Succession star Kieran Culkin will also be returning to play Scott’s flatmate, Wallace. Also involved are the likes of Satya Bhabha, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Jason Schwartzman and the White Lotus actor Aubrey Plaza.

Originally released as a graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley in 2004, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was adapted into a film in 2010 by the British filmmaker Edgar Wright. A bombastic comic book movie, the story follows a young man who must defeat his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes in battle in order to win her over.

In a statement, Wright fondly recalled his time working on the film, “One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim”.

Continuing, he explained: “Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat”.

Take a look at the announcement trailer below.

See more This is not a drill! This is happening!



After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023