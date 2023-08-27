The song that “changed” Roger Waters’ life









The music industry has been blessed with some of the most iconic talents that have made history and inspired countless other musicians along the way. Bob Dylan, undoubtedly one of the foremost figures in the world of music, is known not just for his deep, reflective lyrics and unmistakable voice but also for his profound impact on other artists. Most notably among them is Roger Waters, the ex-Pink Floyd bassist and singer, whose life and musical trajectory were, as it turns out, significantly influenced by a Dylan track.

During a 2012 conversation with Howard Stern, Waters shed light on some aspects of his relationship with music and the recording industry. Stern probed him on his feelings towards the former record company ‘rule’ that songs shouldn’t exceed three to four minutes. This ensured they had greater chances of being played multiple times on the radio, thereby keeping audiences aware of the song and maximising profitability. Waters’ response, somewhat unexpectedly, pivoted to Bob Dylan.

Not just Dylan in a broad sense, as an artist, but a specific song. It was Dylan’s ‘Sad-Eyed Lady of the Lowlands’ that, in Waters’ own words, “changed my life”. Coming from a prog-rock legend like Waters, whose music seems worlds apart from the bluegrass folk of Dylan, the revelation is astounding. But it wasn’t just the style of music itself, but the approach to telling a story with it.

The track, which clocks in at a whopping 11-and-a-half minutes, was not just a personal favourite for Waters but a veritable inspiration. “When I heard that, I thought, ‘Wow’, if Bob can do it, I can do it,” Waters said, referencing the song’s audacious length. According to Waters, far from being tedious, the song only grows more entrancing as it progresses, becoming “more and more hypnotic the longer it goes on”.

Dylan’s influence on Waters didn’t stop at just inspiration. Over the years, he has paid homage to Dylan by covering some of his songs, with audiences being treated to live renditions of ‘Forever Young’ during a select few concerts. Notably, Waters’ studio cover of ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’ graced the Flickering Flame’s compilation album in 2002.

However, admiration doesn’t necessarily translate to absolute agreement. Despite his evident appreciation for Dylan’s work, Waters did not shy away from voicing his critique when he felt it was due. A case in point was when Dylan released the covers album Shadows in the Night in 2015, exclusively featuring tracks initially recorded by Frank Sinatra. Waters didn’t hold back in criticising this choice, calling it “weird”.

All being said, the intertwining of these musical giants’ lives shows how profoundly one artist can influence another. And, with Waters and Pink Floyd giving us songs like the 23-minute ‘Echoes’, it seems that Dylan’s song enriched a musician’s personal life and potentially reshaped the entire landscape of progressive rock as we know it.