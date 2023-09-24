The song Stevie Nicks wishes was written about her









An early exposure to rock, folk, and doo-wop formed the basis of what we would all come to know and love about Stevie Nicks. Growing up in a household where music was appreciated meant that her musical tendencies were very much nurtured from a young age.

Given her impressive list of accolades and her iconic status in the world of rock music, Nicks’ insights into her influences hold a special significance. Delving into the artists and experiences that have shaped her musical journey promises a compelling exploration, providing insight into how she came to be one of rock music’s most cherished figures.

Throughout her life, Nicks has been particularly drawn to the work of folk-rocker Jackson Browne, most notably his songwriting prowess and ability to compose resonating melodies. His song ‘That Girl Could Sing’, in particular, left a lasting impression on the musical icon, so much so that she wishes she had been its subject of inspiration.

“‘That Girl Could Sing’, one of my favourite songs because I always wanted to think that, even though I didn’t know Jackson Browne at that point, that he wrote that about me because, “Oh, I’m such a cool presence,” she said. “And when you take, ‘She was a friend to me when I needed one’, you remember those sentences and even the melody of those sentences.”

Nicks has also expressed her love for Browne’s song ‘Somebody’s Baby’ in the past, which was penned by Browne and Danny Kortchmar for the 1982 film Fast Times at Ridgemont High. However, in terms of Browne’s impact as a whole, Nicks says he’s the one who taught her “about writing love songs”. Lyrically, however, Nicks’ inspirations reach far and wide, including the unmatched talent of singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. In Nicks’ eyes, Mitchell possessed the unique ability to “fit 50 words in a sentence and have them sound glorious without being rushed or crushed in”.

Nicks consistently finds inspiration in fellow women trailblazers, such as the remarkable Kate Bush, along with her hit ‘Running Up That Hill’. She said: “That song I really loved because, what a great writer she is,” Nicks explained: “‘Running Up That Hill’ was one of those songs that, when I first heard it, I went, ‘Oh I wanna record that song someday.’”

She added: “As writers, we do that whenever a song comes on the radio that we love, we say, ‘Oh, I wanna record it and reinterpret it.’ Every once in a while, we do it, but you finally smarten up and go, ‘I can’t really do that song better than Kate Bush did, so I’m not gonna do it.’ Because if you can’t outdo her, then don’t bother”.