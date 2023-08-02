The song Phil Collins called “one of the classic rock tracks”









Whilst former Genesis drummer Phil Collins might be a slightly contentious character because of his success as a solo artist in the world of 1980s pop, he is still a lifelong lover of rock music. Accordingly, Collins has provided a host of takes regarding his favourite musicians in his time.

One band that Collins possesses extensive knowledge of is The Who. An openly big fan of the London rock group, famously, he once even tried to replace their drummer Keith Moon – one of his all-time favourite drummers – shortly after Moon passed away in 1978. Collins has spoken at length about the quartet in his time, providing a fascinating insight into what it was like when the classic lineup was at its peak.

Speaking to BBC Radio 6 in 2016, Collins looked back on Keith Moon and The Who’s brilliance and named 1971’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, a track taken from Who’s Next, as one of “the classic rock tracks” of all time. He also gave an anecdote about the unique character that was Moon.

Collins said: “I think that one of the classic rock tracks of all time is ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ and I remember seeing them on TV, they were televised from Charlton Football ground and I saw him with this gaffer tape around his head, with his headphones, you know, it hurts to take it off if you’re foolish enough to put it around. The way he played, there was no orthodoxy at all”.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Collins revealed that he was never formally introduced to Moon, but they did bump into each other on two occasions. He recalled: “Well, one time we were in the ‘Top of The Pops’ bathroom together. But that doesn’t count. Another time, I used to go to this musician’s club a lot in Wardour Street. (Especially) to find out if there was any work going.”

The former Genesis drummer continued: “I was probably underage. But I used to go there, and Keith used to be sometimes behind the bar. I will never forget I bought a round of drinks which should have cost almost a pound. I know (the price) sounds ridiculous now.”

“But it was like six or seven drinks. Should definitely have cost the best part of a quid. He was giving me the drinks. He gave me eighteen sheelings change. I always thought he was lovely after that (laughs),” Collins concluded.

Listen to ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ below.