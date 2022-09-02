The moment Phil Collins tried to replace Keith Moon in The Who









Despite Phil Collins taking over as the lead vocalist in Genesis, he would have still given up the band in an instant to have joined The Who as a drummer following the death of Keith Moon. Collins even initiated talks with Pete Townshend, but it was poor timing on his behalf, and they couldn’t strike a deal.

In 1975, after Peter Gabriel’s exit from Genesis, it was down to Collins to step up to the mantle and ensure the band survived. Much to his surprise, they became more wildly successful during his stewardship than under his predecessor and hit new heights. However, Collins would have given everything up in a heartbeat to join The Who and return to having the eyes off him.

It was never Collins’ plan to become one of the most recognisable vocalists in the world, but something he accidentally fell into. His role would have been to operate solely behind the drum kit and leave the singing to a professional if it was up to him.

The late Moon is one of Collins’ all-time favourite drummers, and it would have been an honour for him to continue his legacy. Speaking on reflection, he once said of The Who: “I think that one of the classic rock tracks of all time is ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ and I remember seeing them on TV, they were televised from Charlton Football ground and I saw him with this gaffer tape around his head, with his headphones, you know, it hurts to take it off if you’re foolish enough to put it around. The way he played, there was no orthodoxy at all”.

Shortly after Moon’s death, Collins proposed the idea of him replacing the late drummer in The Who to Townshend, with who he was working on a project alongside. Unfortunately, the group had already decided to work with Kenney Jones, and Collins offered his services too late.

“Absolutely would have joined The Who. I would have left Genesis to join The Who,” he told The Guardian in 2016. “But they’ve got a great drummer now in Zak Starkey, he’s fantastic. Someone with the balls that Keith Moon had”.

He elaborated to Classic Rock: “I played Uncle Ernie in Tommy [in a 1989 concert with the Who], which I loved doing, though it was very politically incorrect – playing a paedophile. But it was great because I was with the Who. I was working with Townshend just after Moon died [in 1978], and I said to him, ‘Have you got anybody to play the drums? Because I’d love to do it. I’ll leave Genesis’. And Pete said, ‘Fuck, we’ve just asked Kenney Jones'”.

Collins felt he was a much better fit for The Who than Jones, who he said was “too polite” for the band. He added: “Because Kenney Jones, unbeknown to most people, played on stuff when Keith was too out of it. He was far too polite for the Who. But I would have done the job. I would have joined them”.

Watch the footage below as Collins as Uncle Ernie in Tommy.