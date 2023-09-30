The song Kate Bush was “really frightened” to release









It’s challenging to conceive of anything deemed excessively audacious for the legendary boundary-pusher Kate Bush. Known for her ethereal thematic musical journeys and knack for excelling in any artistic endeavour, Bush has carved an extravagant legacy. Nevertheless, there exists a single track, even by her own daring standards, about which she harboured doubts regarding its reception among fans and friends alike.

In a culture that reveres tracks like ‘Wuthering Heights’ and ‘Babooshka’ as some of its most iconic musical offerings, there’s hardly any room for surprise beyond Bush’s illustrious repertoire. She’s explored the full spectrum of creativity, captivating the surrealist within us all with her exaggerated facial expressions, pioneering her unique style of dance, and delving into gothic and enigmatic realms with intriguing thematic explorations.

When her fourth album dropped, however, it was home to a number of musical offerings that seemed experimental even for Bush. ‘Sat In Your Lap’, for example, exhibited a swifter and more rhythmically pronounced style compared to Bush’s earlier works. It showcased Preston Heyman on drums, who, together with Paddy Bush, contributed whip-like percussion, a unique touch created by the rhythmic swooshing of bamboo canes through the air.

Initially, Bush experienced a little reluctance when it came to how it was going to be received. “I was really frightened about the single for a while,” she admits. “I mixed the song and played it to people, and there was complete silence afterwards, or else people would say they liked it to me and perhaps go away and say what they really thought.”

She continued: “Of course, it’s really worrying because there’s an assumption that if you’re one of us, an artist, you don’t need feedback at all, when in fact, you need it as much as ever, if not more. I really appreciate feedback, and I’m lucky that the people closest to me, my friends and family, are used to me and realise that I’ve got my own ‘bowl of feedback’ to rely on.”

The album it sits on, The Dreaming, is actually considered one of Bush’s most uncommercial releases. The album did well in terms of charting success, but initially, it sold less than its preceding albums. ‘Sat In Your Lap’, alleged to be about experiencing enlightenment through sex, saw Bush at a crossroads and ultimately epitomised her new approach to experimentalism.

While The Dreaming may not boast as many pop hits as her previous works, it undeniably marks the pivotal moment when Bush began her transformation into the legendary figure we now hold in high esteem. With this album, she took the reins of her own destiny, shattering an invisible glass ceiling in the process.