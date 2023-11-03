The song Elton John is most proud of writing

All it takes is one song to change the trajectory of a career. Rising from anonymity into superstardom off the back of the success of a hit single has made many become ‘one-hit wonders’, but once Elton John got a taste of the high life, he wasn’t willing to let his moment in the sun slip away.

Elton’s first album, 1969’s Empty Sky, was a resounding failure and largely ignored by the general public. However, he was allowed the time to learn from the mistakes made on his debut release and used those life lessons to his advantage in his next venture. Most notably, no tracks from Empty Sky were entertained by radio stations, which had the platform to establish him as a star.

If his next album failed to strike a chord with the masses, Elton would have likely been released by his record label, and it may have even brought his partnership with Bernie Taupin to a premature end. While his future would have still lay in the music industry, he’d have likely been a session musician to the stars rather than a superstar in his own right.

Unfortunately, when his second album was released in 1970, the public didn’t initially take to it. Lead single ‘Border Song’ only climbed to 92nd in the United States, and the follow-up ‘Take Me To The Pilot’ did even worse. However, the B-side to the latter track was ‘Your Song’, which radio stations chose to play instead of the A-side.

Due to the growing popularity of ‘Your Song’, it was made the A-side by his label. Following this manoeuvre, the track began to grow an immense popularity throughout the United States, establishing Elton in the process, eventually peaking at eight in the chart. Additionally, ‘Your Song’ was a hit in the United Kingdom, providing John with a platform to grow his presence.

For this reason, John named ‘Your Song’ the song he’s most proud of writing during a discussion with singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for Lad Bible. If he’d never penned that track, Elton is acutely aware of how different his life could have turned out, and he’ll forever be thankful for its impact.

Explaining his choice, Elton said: “I’d say ‘Your Song’ because it is the first good song I wrote, my first hit, and I’ve got fed up with singing it, and it’s lasted. So you look at the chart, and your name is above people you’ve loved all your life and respected. ‘Your Song’, an Elton John record, was above George Harrison, and I kept looking at Billboard and going, ‘This can’t be right, I grew up with The Beatles, this can’t be right’. I mean, you never get over that.”

Following the success of ‘Your Song’, Elton had developed the confidence to create another hit single and knew the ingredients it took to trouble the chart. The song gave him a foundation to build on throughout the 1970s as he carved out a reign of dominance, which helped make him the biggest solo artist of the era.