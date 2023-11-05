The song David Crosby wrote in the middle of freebasing cocaine

The late David Crosby was the mercurial genius behind the folk sound of The Byrds and the equally iconic output of Crosby, Stills & Nash. His voice was searingly unique, often weaving poetic introspection into his lyrics and delivering them with stunning harmonies. His contributions to music are virtually unparalleled, making him almost a symbol of all the brilliance that 1960s counterculture had to offer.

While that often resulted in deeply philosophical, psychedelic lyrics, it also meant highlighting generations of excessive drug use, and Crosby had a well-publicised battle with substance abuse that resulted in ailing health and numerous arrests. Throughout bitter feuds, of which he had many, and a spiralling drug addiction, music was the one thing that remained a constant source of comfort to Crosby. Even in the midst of drug binges, he never lost the urge to write, and one of the songs he’s said was his favourite, ‘Delta’, from 1982’s Daylight Again, was written in the thick of a cocaine high.

Crosby’s previously revealed ‘Delta’ might have been the last song he ever wrote, and was in a “terrible state” at the time. “You can tell from the song, it sounds lost,” he told The Guardian in 2008. The song tells a fragmented story of Crosby’s inner child, once trying to navigate rocky waters but yearning for the danger of the deep: “I love the child who steers this riverboat / But lately he’s crazy for the deep / The river seems dreamlike in the daytime / Someone keeps thinking in my sleep / Of fast running rivers of choice and chance.”

The parallels to Crosby’s powerlessness in the face of addiction were obvious. “I was in the middle of a downhill slide involving freebase cocaine,” he admitted. “I didn’t especially want to go outside because I didn’t want to bother with anything except taking more drugs.” His bid for isolation was disrupted by Jackson Browne, who had stopped by to see him and urged him to finish the song.

Browne had his work cut out for him, coaxing the song out of Crosby, who wrote in Long Time Gone: The Autobiography of David Crosby that he had the attention span of a “drunken butterfly” at the time. Still, Browne could sense the song had legs. Crosby would protest; he wanted more drugs, and anyway, he didn’t have a piano to finish it on.

“Jackson really insisted and brought me to Warren Zevon’s house where there was a piano,” recalled Crosby, who sat down and had the song slowly pulled out of him. “Whenever I wanted to get up to go to the bathroom and take some more dope, he would say: ‘No, no, finish the song,’ and he kept me there until I did it.” Browne watched over his shoulder, denied him a pipe, and let him get back to himself through the song.

“[He was] forcing me, slowly and painfully, to give birth to the song, not the lyrical fragment or the convenient phrase. It was an act of love and great caring; he showed concern for me, for my work, for seeing me get my work done,” he said, reflecting on Browne’s valiant efforts. “‘Delta’ was the last complete song that I wrote for years, I was the child, crazy for the deep. Without Jackson, the song would never have happened.”