The Snuts share new single ‘Dreams’









Ahead of their main stage sets at Reading & Leeds, The Snuts have shared their glistening new single 'Dreams'.

The new release is their second song of the summer as the Glasgow natives continue to tease their third album. Judging from the sunny tone of ‘Dreams’ and the previous single ‘Gloria’, the next chapter by The Snuts is set to be an optimistic celebration of life.

Speaking about the new single, frontman Jack Cochrane said in a statement: “‘Dreams’ is a feel good track, which celebrates the feeling of punching way above your weight, when life feels almost too good to be true.”

‘Dreams’ is the second single to be released through their independent label Happy Artists Records, formed after their departure from Parlophone. In a new interview with NME, bassist Callum Wilson explained how the idea was born out of disillusionment with being signed to a major label.

“Your life needs to be marketed, basically, and we were struggling with that for a while,” Wilson said. “We went to a meeting to talk about [our upcoming] record and we got promptly told that the music doesn’t matter. It was strictly a TikTok planning session. Which is quite hard as an artist, when you put so much into what you’ve created… and [then] it needs to get stripped down to a one minute sound biite for a social media platform that, chances are, is gonna die in ten years.”

He continued: “We were sat having a pint afterwards, feeling a little bit deflated, thinking: shit. Imagine if we just did all this ourselves. What if we started our own thing?”

Cochrane also explained why he was “uncomfortable” with methods used by their former label, which he believes was at odds with their message. He explained: “Our last record was called Burn the Empire. It was about all these social issues that were very important to us, and the record label was breathing down our neck to try and sell like, the Super Mega Family Bundle which was like, £150 quid for like 4000 cassettes. It just felt really wrong…It felt uncomfortable for us to be pushing that on our fans.”

Listen to ‘Dreams’ below.