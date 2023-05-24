The Snuts return with new single ‘Gloria’









Scottish indie four-piece The Snuts have returned with their new single ‘Gloria’. The track is the band’s first release on their own label Happy Artists Records.

“This song is all about finding the beauty and romance in the most normal of things,” frontman Jack Cochrane says of the new track. “As a band, our lives have never really transformed out of the boundaries of normal everyday existence, and we truly value the thoughts and feelings of the average person and how our lives look. We’ve never been more excited to present a song by The Snuts that captures such a raw and genuine intention, whilst making you want to get up and dance with your loved ones.”

‘Gloria’ was produced by Cochrane with longtime collaborator Scotty Anderson, and arrives ahead of their performance on May 27th at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. After scoring a number-one album in 2021 with their debut and a top-three finish with a follow-up LP, Burn The Empire, The Snuts have parted ways with Parlophone Records to go alone.

Explaining their decision to start Happy Artists Records, Cochrane told NME: “I think, inside that system [of being signed to a major label], there was a lot of pressure to be anything but yourself.” He also said the name of their new label was inspired by a label head telling him, “There’s nothing worse than a happy artist”.

Cochrane continued: “The more that you’re being asked to push and push and push into that space where promoting your music exists now, [the more] you start to really feel that your mental health can be affected by that. It’s something I see all across the board.”

This summer, The Snuts are set to support Louis Tomlinson on a series of arena dates across North America and appear at numerous British festivals including Reading & Leeds. Listen to ‘Gloria’ below.