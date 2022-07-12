The Snuts reveal plans for October UK headline tour









Ahead of the release of their upcoming second album, Burn The Empire, The Snuts have announced plans for their UK headline tour for October.

The tour begins with a headline slot at Manchester’s inner-city Neighbourhood Festival on October 1st. Other notable dates on the run of shows include the Usher Hall in Edinburgh, as well as a date at the recently re-opened KOKO in London, and they’ve also announced plans to perform a hometown concert at Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

Burn The Empire arrives on October 7th through Parlophone Records, and it was recently teased with their thumping new single, ‘The Rodeo’. In a statement about the album, frontman Jack Cochrane said: “The universe delivered us time to create a record where we finally felt we could address some of the topics, be it societal or spiritual, that we have been dying to scream out. There are songs about the highs and lows, stuff we really want to talk about and things we cannot help but feel, but have just never made the space to.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Far Out earlier this year, Cochrane elaborated on the band’s creative process while making Burn The Empire: “On this second record, there was so much conversation and discussion. The producers were working with are from totally different places from us and completely different cultures, so the sessions were a real melting pot of discussion, be it politics, society, religion, and ethics.”

Cochrane added: “The conversations then found their way into the songs, and after they were created, I felt a responsibility to learn about what I’m trying to say. The songs always come from the heart, but I think there comes a stage when you have to use your head too.”

Pre-sale for the band’s upcoming headline dates go live at 10am on July 27th with general tickets on sale at 10am on July 29th. See the full list of dates below.

The Snuts UK tour

October

1st – Manchester, Neighbourhood

2nd – Bristol, O2 Academy

4th – Brighton, Chalk

7th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

8th – Sheffield, O2 Academy

9th – Liverpool, Camp & Furnace

14th – Middlesborough, Town Hall

15th – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

17th – Norwich, UEA

19th – Southampton, Engine Rooms

21st – Nottingham, Rock City

22nd – Leeds, O2 Academy

24th – London, KOKO

25th – Glasgow, O2 Academy

28th – Inverness, Ironworks