The Snuts share new single 'Knuckles' ahead of UK tour









The Snuts - 'Knuckles' 1.5

The Snuts have a new album on the way. Better still, they’ve just shared another single from the upcoming venture, a track called ‘Knuckles’, the fifth single from Burn The Empire. The new album is out on October 7th via Parlophone.

Following on from singles ‘The Rodeo’, ‘End Of The Road’, ‘Zuckerpunch’ and the album’s title track, ‘Knuckles’ is a euphoric but rather predictable slice of retro-tinged indie pop. Discussing the new single, lead singer Jack Cochrane said: “We wanted to create something feel good and carefree. A song close to our hearts, but wide open for interpretation, it’s a new age indie tune designed for letting loose.”

He went on to note: “Lyrically the track is inspired by the notion of the strong female spirit I’ve been lucky enough to be surrounded by throughout life. It’s about resilience and strength.”

Elsewhere, The Snuts have told their fans to “bombard” Parlophone and get their album released a week ahead of schedule so they can hear it before the band’s UK tour kicks off on October 2nd with a show at Bristol’s O2 Academy.

The band originally wanted to release Burn The Empire before the tour began. Sadly, their request was turned down. Taking to Twitter, The Snuts told their fans: “Growing up watching bands we always wished we could hear their new album before going to the show. We asked our record label Parlophone if we could release our second record Burn The Empire early to allow us all to be able to connect with the new songs together and absolutely rip it up on the tour – to this we were told no.”

They added: “Since then, we have found out the records are ready to go to the store and can be delivered to you all. Please feel free to bombard Parlophone on this post, on Twitter or in other fashion, and if you agree and think we should be able to put our record out whenever we want. #releasetherecord”.

You can check out ‘Knuckles’ below.