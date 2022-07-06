The Snuts head to Mexico for new 'The Rodeo' video









The Snuts have travelled to Mexico for their Escaramuza Charra-inspired video for ‘The Rodeo’.

The fiery new single is the latest cut to be taken from their upcoming second album, Burn The Empire. It is the follow-up to their chart-topping debut, W.L., and is set for release on October 7th through Parlophone Records. The record also features their recent collaboration with Rachel Chinouriri, ‘End Of The Road’, and the anthemic effort ‘Zuckerpunch’.

Alice Backham directed the new video in Mexico City which pays tribute to Mexico’s cultural heritage while The Snuts were in the capital city to support Louis Tomlinson, who they are also touring alongside in Australia later this month.

“We went to Mexico to play some shows and were lucky enough to discover the amazing world of Escaramuza Charra, the only female equestrian event in the Mexican charrería, whilst we were there,” lead singer Jack Cochrane said of the video. “We loved it so much, we asked Regina Segura Martinez to feature in this video.”

“The universe delivered us time to create a record where we finally felt we could address some of the topics, be it societal or spiritual, that we have been dying to scream out,” Jack said of the album. “There are songs about the highs & lows, stuff we really want to talk about and things we cannot help but feel, but have just never made the space to.”

In an interview with Far Out earlier this year, Cochrane elaborated on the band’s creative process while making Burn The Empire: “On this second record, there was so much conversation and discussion. The producers were working with are from totally different places from us and completely different cultures, so the sessions were a real melting pot of discussion, be it politics, society, religion, and ethics.”

Adding: “The conversations then found their way into the songs, and after they were created, I felt a responsibility to learn about what I’m trying to say. The songs always come from the heart, but I think there comes a stage when you have to use your head too.”

Watch the video for ‘The Rodeo’ below. Olé!