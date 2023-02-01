The Smile announce new EP and US tour









Following their highly-acclaimed debut album in 2022, The Smile have announced details of a new EP and American tour dates for this year.

The group is comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood, along with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner. The upcoming EP from The Smile is titled Europe: Live Recordings and will be available on March 10th through XL. The release is made up of live recordings from the band’s tour for their debut album, A Light For Attracting Attention, as well as The Smile’s take on Yorke’s 2009 solo track ‘FeelingPulledApartByHorses’.

As the title of the EP suggests, the recording of the EP was undertaken while they were touring across Europe on their debut tour. Now, they’ve announced details of North American live dates for summer 2023.

The tour kicks off on June 14th as The Smile make their debut in Mexico City before moving north to the United States and Canada. Every location on the 14-date tour will mark the band’s first time in each city, apart from New York, where they’ll play Forest Hills Stadium on July 7th.

Far Out ranked The Smile’s debut, A Light For Attracting Attention, at 15th in our list of ’50 Best Albums Of 2022′. The album round-up reads: “Compared with Radiohead’s most recent release, 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, A Light For Attracting Attention gave Yorke and Greenwood a chance to return to their heavier roots, and the results are infinitely rewarding.”

Far Out’s synopsis continues: “Greenwood’s work as a composer also aids the album by giving it a cinematic quality, such as on ‘Pana-vision’, which builds with expansive sound as piano and foreboding strings weave in and out of the background. ‘We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings’ demonstrates The Smile’s electronic influence, with synthesisers whizzing around as Yorke exclaims, ‘It’s a terrible shame!’ and in ‘The Smoke’, a mesmerisingly dark riff opens as Skinner’s jazz-inflected drums dance behind.”

See The Smile’s full list of North American tour dates below.

The Smile North America 2023 tour dates:

June

22 – Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City

25 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater, Austin, TX

29 – James L. Knight Center, Miami, FL

30 – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, St Augustine, FL

July

2 – North Charleston Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, SC

3 – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Asheville, NC

5 – The National, Richmond, VA

7 – Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

8 – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

10 – Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

11 – Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, OH

15 – Place Bell, Laval, QC, Canada

19 – Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO

20 – The Factory, Chesterfield, MO