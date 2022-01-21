The Smile announce global ticket ballot for London shows









The Smile, the Radiohead side project that was originally formed from the tedium of lockdown, is taking things to a new level. Radiohead multi-instrumentalist Johnny Greenwood said the project “came about from just wanting to work on music with Thom in lockdown”.

He continued: “We didn’t have much time, but we just wanted to finish some songs together,” he said. “It’s been very stop-start, but it’s felt a happy way to make music.”

After an initial get together and a back and forth of ideas, Greenwood and Yorke brought in Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner to complete the trio. The group have since worked on new material and released their debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ on January 5th this year. The single was produced by Yorke and Greenwood’s long-time collaborator Nigel Godrich.

With the release of the new single earlier this month, The Smile announced three live shows due to take place between January 29th to January 30th. Upon the release, the tickets were snapped up at lightning speed as expected.

The trio said in a press release: “We have been overwhelmed with how quickly the three shows on 29th and 30th sold out. Thank you so much for the response.”

Adding: “We wanted to try to make this a global audience in the venue as well as online, so we’ve held back some venue tickets for sale – a pair for every country in the world across the three shows. We would love it if you could join a show timed to suit your motherland’s time zone.”

Ballot entries must be submitted by 10pm GMT on January 23rd. Winners will then receive an email from Dice with a private link to purchase a pair of tickets for their specific time zone by January 24th. Fans can enter the ballot here.

Each of the three live-stream broadcasts will also be available to ticketholders as on-demand replays for 48 hours from 2 pm GMT on January 30.

The time zones for tickets are:

Saturday 8pm for EMEA

Sunday 1am for the Americas

Sunday 11am for APAC

Stream The Smile’s debut single ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’ below.