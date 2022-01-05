The Smile share debut single 'You Will Never Work in Television Again'









The Smile - 'You Will Never Work in Television Again' 8.3

The Smile, the latest Radiohead side project featuring band members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have released their debut single, ‘You Will Never Work in Television Again’.

The track was one of many songs previewed by the band at their secret show during last year’s virtual event Live At Worthy Farm, which took the place of the scheduled 2021 Glastonbury Festival. Now we’re getting a full studio version of the song, produced by longtime Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.

The uptempo track is far more guitar-heavy than anything that Radiohead (or Yorke, or Greenwood, or Skinner) have done in recent years. In fact, ‘You Will Never Work in Television Again’ recalls the heavier moments of In Rainbows, OK Computer, and… maybe even Pablo Honey. Sacrilege, perhaps, but it’s as close to big dumb rock music as any of those three have gotten in years.

I can’t seem to make heads or tails of the lyrics, but that will prove an interesting puzzle to deconstruct on later listens. As it stands, the track is a solid and powerful rocker that lets the guys in Radiohead just hang loose and rock out for the first time in a while.

The Smile are also planning on performing three livestream events, all within a 24-hour window, later this month. The band will play at Magazine London on the 29th and 30th of January, performing to a seated audience in the round. The three shows will be broadcast in real-time via livestream, and will contain footage of a pre-recorded film directed by Paul Dugdale.

Check out the eerie lyric video, plus the dates and times for The Smile’s livestream performances, down below.

The Smile livestream performances:

BROADCAST #1, January 29th: London – 8pm Sat. / New York – 3pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 12pm Sat. / Sydney – 7am Sun. / Tokyo – 5am Sun.

BROADCAST #2, January 29th/30th: London – 1am Sun. / New York – 8pm Sat. / Los Angeles – 5pm Sat. / Sydney – 12pm Sun. / Tokyo – 10am Sun.

BROADCAST #3, January 30th: London – 11am Sun. / New York – 6am Sun. / Los Angeles – 3am Sun. / Sydney – 10pm Sun. / Tokyo – 8pm Sun.