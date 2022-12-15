Watch The Smile's concert film recorded at the Montreux Jazz Festival 2022









The Smile have uploaded their set from this summer’s edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival to YouTube.

On Tuesday, the band, comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, as well as Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, announced that they were releasing a live album recorded during their performance at the Swiss festival. It was then released on Wednesday and features the band playing tracks from their debut, A Light For Attracting Attention, such as ‘You Will Never Work In Television Again’, ‘Pana-Vision’ and ‘The Smoke’.

Alongside the record, fans got the concert film. However, it is only available for 48 hours, with it now on its last day. Fans are urging each other to watch the footage as it features the band’s first-ever performance of their new song ‘Bending Hectic’, which was written on the same day.

With the band also debuting new cuts’ Friend Of A Fiend’ and ‘Bodies Laughing’ earlier in the year, the rumours of an imminent follow-up to A Light For Attracting Attention are growing traction.

Elsewhere, Far Out listed A Light For Attracting Attention as 15th in our 50 Best Albums Of 2022. Our account of the album reads: “Compared with Radiohead’s most recent release, 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, A Light For Attracting Attention gave Yorke and Greenwood a chance to return to their heavier roots, and the results are infinitely rewarding.”

Our synopsis continues: “Greenwood’s work as a composer also aids the album by giving it a cinematic quality, such as on ‘Pana-vision’, which builds with expansive sound as piano and foreboding strings weave in and out of the background. ‘We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings’ demonstrates The Smile’s electronic influence, with synthesisers whizzing around as Yorke exclaims, “It’s a terrible shame!” and in ‘The Smoke’, a mesmerisingly dark riff opens as Skinner’s jazz-inflected drums dance behind.”

