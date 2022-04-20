The Smile officially announce debut album 'A Light For Attracting Attention'









Radiohead side-project The Smile, consisting of band members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood paired up with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, has officially announced a release date for their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention.

Over the past few months, The Smile has been dropping singles on the general public while promising that a full-length LP would be in the future. We heard ‘You Will Never Work in Television Again’ and made some broad assumptions that The Smile was more akin to early The Bends-era Radiohead. Then came the rest of their songs.

If nothing else, ‘The Smoke’, ‘Skrting on the Surface’, and ‘Pana-vision’ were just as dense and experimental as anything that the three musicians have ever done, inside or outside their famous groups. Greenwood’s predilection towards keyboards and string arrangements gradually crept in, and Yorke’s familiar falsetto returned as well.

Now, the band’s newest single ‘Free in the Knowledge’ takes on that same moody atmosphere. Anchored by Yorke’s acoustic guitar, the new song buzzes with spacey effects that will be familiar to anyone who has dedicated time to any of Greenwood’s or Yorke’s music. The Smile ultimately isn’t sounding all that different from Radiohead, which will no doubt come to the annoyance of superfans still waiting for that tenth Radiohead studio album.

Add on the additional involvement of producer Nigel Godrich, who has produced all of Radiohead’s albums since OK Computer, and A Light For Attracting Attention is really starting to shape up as a Radiohead album that never was. Maybe the rest of the material will be different enough to change that opinion, but it’s all still solid music, no matter what band name the material comes out under. Too bad the new album won’t feature the band’s cover of Joe Jackson’s ‘It’s Different For Girls’ though.

Check out the video for ‘Free in the Knowledge’, plus the tracklisting for A Light For Attracting Attention, down below. A Light For Attracting Attention is set for a May 13th release.

A Light For Attracting Attention tracklisting:

‘The Same’ ‘The Opposite’ ‘You Will Never Work in Television Again’ ‘Pana-vision’ ‘The Smoke’ ‘Speech Bubbles’ ‘Thin Thing’ ‘Open The Floodgates’ ‘Free In The Knowledge’ ‘A Hairdryer’ ‘Waving A White Flag’ ‘We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings’ ‘Skrting On The Surface’