The Smile announce 2022 North American tour

England’s newest indie rock success story The Smile, featuring Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have announced their first North American tour dates.
Throughout the final two months of 2022, the indie rockers will wind their way across America and Canada through a series of shows that will take them to most of North America’s major markets. Those include shows starting in Rhode Island, a two-night stop in New York, a few shows down south and across the midwest, a sojourn to Canada, and
One of the venues that The Smile will be playing is the Ryman Auditorium in Tennessee, home of the Grand Ole Opry. Known as the home to country music, the Ryman has become increasingly open to artists outside of that genre in more recent years. Still, the idea of Radiohead members playing to a bunch of country music lifers is pretty funny to think about.
The tour is mostly moving through mid-level theatres across the continent, far from the arenas that Radiohead would typically play when they come through the States. Even though Yorke and Greenwood could probably sell out those same venues through name recognition alone, they’re electing to keep things more modest for the relatively-new band.
It is nice to see The Smile progressing beyond a one-off project. Skinner certainly seems like he’ll have plenty of time to dedicate to the band, considering Sons of Kemet are breaking up following their series of summer tour dates. Maybe this will mean that the band will keep going and we’ll get another album after this year’s A Light for Attracting Attention.
Check out The Smile’s 2022 North American tour dates down below.
The Smile North American tour:
- 11/14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium
- 11/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
- 11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
- 11/20 – Manhattan, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
- 11/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
- 11/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
- 11/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
- 11/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
- 11/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
- 12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
- 12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
- 12/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
- 12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
- 12/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
- 12/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
- 12/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- 12/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
- 12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- 12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
