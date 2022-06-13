The Smile announce 2022 North American tour









England’s newest indie rock success story The Smile, featuring Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood along with Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have announced their first North American tour dates.

Throughout the final two months of 2022, the indie rockers will wind their way across America and Canada through a series of shows that will take them to most of North America’s major markets. Those include shows starting in Rhode Island, a two-night stop in New York, a few shows down south and across the midwest, a sojourn to Canada, and

One of the venues that The Smile will be playing is the Ryman Auditorium in Tennessee, home of the Grand Ole Opry. Known as the home to country music, the Ryman has become increasingly open to artists outside of that genre in more recent years. Still, the idea of Radiohead members playing to a bunch of country music lifers is pretty funny to think about.

The tour is mostly moving through mid-level theatres across the continent, far from the arenas that Radiohead would typically play when they come through the States. Even though Yorke and Greenwood could probably sell out those same venues through name recognition alone, they’re electing to keep things more modest for the relatively-new band.

It is nice to see The Smile progressing beyond a one-off project. Skinner certainly seems like he’ll have plenty of time to dedicate to the band, considering Sons of Kemet are breaking up following their series of summer tour dates. Maybe this will mean that the band will keep going and we’ll get another album after this year’s A Light for Attracting Attention.

Check out The Smile’s 2022 North American tour dates down below.

The Smile North American tour:

11/14 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

11/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/20 – Manhattan, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/25 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

11/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

12/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

12/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

12/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

