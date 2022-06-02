Sons of Kemet set to break up









British experimental jazz outfit Sons of Kemet have announced that they intend to break up following their upcoming scheduled summer shows.

After a decade together and four studio albums, including the final two on the legendary American jazz label Impulse! Records, the four-piece band have decided that their upcoming scheduled gigs will be their final ones “for the foreseeable future.”

In a statement released to the band’s social media pages, the band have described their intention to break up by saying that they are “closing this chapter of the band’s life”. They also describe what are now set to be their final gigs as “a fitting send off” for the band.

Originally formed by saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings in 2011, Sons of Kemet was originally composed of drummers Tom Skinner and Seb Rochford along with tuba player Oren Marshall. After the band’s first album, 2013’s Burn, Marshall left and was replaced by new tuba player Theon Cross.

After their critically, acclaimed second album, 2015’s Lest We Forget What We Came Here to Do, Rochford left the band to continue focusing on his experiential group Polar Bear. Over the past year, Skinner has also been working as the drummer and full-time member of Radiohead offshoot The Smile, along with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood.

Read the band’s official statement down below.

After 10 years we have decided that from the end of our scheduled 2022 shows we will be closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future. We’re excited to play our remaining gigs for you and to make this summer a fitting send off pic.twitter.com/3OceZqj1jz — Sons Of Kemet (@SonsOfKemet) June 1, 2022