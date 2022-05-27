Watch The Smile debut new track 'Bodies Laughing'









The Smile, a side project comprised of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have shared a new track titled ‘Bodies Laughing’ during their recent show in Berlin. The trio are currently in the middle of a European headline tour in support of their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention, which was released earlier in May.

In an 8.9 review of the album, Far Out wrote: Yorke and Greenwood have done many a time before, they have brought an album that is well balanced, with slower brooding tracks like the acoustic beauty, ‘Free in the Knowledge’ or the piano-driven dreamy excursion, ‘Open the Floodgates’, to the more stimulating and upbeat tracks like ‘A Hairdryer’ and ‘The Opposite'”.

The recent Berlin show took place in the Tempodrom venue and saw The Smile perform a new and unreleased track as part of a 16-track setlist. In fan footage taken during the concert, Thom Yorke can be heard saying: “So, yesterday we wrote another new song. So we’re gonna try and play it.”

The Smile’s European tour has clearly been very productive. The group also treated fans in Zagreb, Croatia to a new track titled ‘Friend of A Friend’.

In other news, the trio will join Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds line-up for this summer’s All Points East Festival in Victoria Park. London. You can find any remaining tickets for The Smiles’ EU/UK tour dates here and see the full schedule below.

The Smile tour dates:

MAY

27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

29 – London, Roundhouse

30 – London, Roundhouse

JUNE

1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

2 – Manchester, Albert Hall

4 – Lille, L’Aéronef

6 – Paris, Philarmonie de Paris

7 – Paris, Philarmonie de Paris

8 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

10 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound

12 – Dijon, Festival VYV Les Solidarites

24 – Reims, La Magnifique Society

25 – Werchter, TW Classic Festival

27 – Luxembourg, The Neumünster Abbaye

29 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival

JULY

5 – Barcelona, Poble Espanyol

6 – Madrid, Noches del Botánico

8 – Lisbon, Coliseum

11 – Nimes, Festival de Nimes

12 – Montreux, Montreux Jazz Festival

14 – Milan, Fabrique Milano

15 – Ferrara, Piazza Trento Trieste

17 – Macerata MC – Arena Sferisterio

18 – Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica

20 – Taormina, Teatro Antico di Taormina

AUGUST

28 – All Points East, London