Watch The Smile debut new track 'Bodies Laughing'

The Smile, a side project comprised of Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, have shared a new track titled ‘Bodies Laughing’ during their recent show in Berlin. The trio are currently in the middle of a European headline tour in support of their debut album A Light For Attracting Attention, which was released earlier in May.
In an 8.9 review of the album, Far Out wrote: Yorke and Greenwood have done many a time before, they have brought an album that is well balanced, with slower brooding tracks like the acoustic beauty, ‘Free in the Knowledge’ or the piano-driven dreamy excursion, ‘Open the Floodgates’, to the more stimulating and upbeat tracks like ‘A Hairdryer’ and ‘The Opposite'”.
The recent Berlin show took place in the Tempodrom venue and saw The Smile perform a new and unreleased track as part of a 16-track setlist. In fan footage taken during the concert, Thom Yorke can be heard saying: “So, yesterday we wrote another new song. So we’re gonna try and play it.”
The Smile’s European tour has clearly been very productive. The group also treated fans in Zagreb, Croatia to a new track titled ‘Friend of A Friend’.
In other news, the trio will join Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds line-up for this summer’s All Points East Festival in Victoria Park. London. You can find any remaining tickets for The Smiles’ EU/UK tour dates here and see the full schedule below.
The Smile tour dates:
MAY
- 27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
- 29 – London, Roundhouse
- 30 – London, Roundhouse
JUNE
- 1 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 2 – Manchester, Albert Hall
- 4 – Lille, L’Aéronef
- 6 – Paris, Philarmonie de Paris
- 7 – Paris, Philarmonie de Paris
- 8 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière
- 10 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound
- 12 – Dijon, Festival VYV Les Solidarites
- 24 – Reims, La Magnifique Society
- 25 – Werchter, TW Classic Festival
- 27 – Luxembourg, The Neumünster Abbaye
- 29 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival
JULY
- 5 – Barcelona, Poble Espanyol
- 6 – Madrid, Noches del Botánico
- 8 – Lisbon, Coliseum
- 11 – Nimes, Festival de Nimes
- 12 – Montreux, Montreux Jazz Festival
- 14 – Milan, Fabrique Milano
- 15 – Ferrara, Piazza Trento Trieste
- 17 – Macerata MC – Arena Sferisterio
- 18 – Rome, Auditorium Parco della Musica
- 20 – Taormina, Teatro Antico di Taormina
AUGUST
- 28 – All Points East, London