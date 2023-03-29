The Smashing Pumpkins release lacklustre new song ‘Spellbinding’









'Spellbinding' - The Smashing Pumpkins 1

Alternative rockers The Smashing Pumpkins have released a new track, ‘Spellbinding’, as part of ‘Act III’ from their rock-opera three-part album ATUM.

The band announced the ambitious project last September, describing it as the sequel to their double records, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines Of God.

‘Act I’ was revealed in November before ‘Act II’ appeared in February. Initially, ‘Act III’ was set for release on April 21st, but it has now been delayed to May 5th.

Talking to NME about ATUM, lead singer Billy Corgan explained: “When you decide to do a three-act, 33-song rock musical in 2022…You’re definitely stepping in it! Because there’s a lot of people who believe less is more these days. I’m on the opposite side – I actually think more is more!”

Sadly, ‘Spellbinding’ reflects a significant drop in creativity and skill since the band released records such as Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness in the 1990s. The Smashing Pumpkins were one of the biggest alternative rock bands of their generation, shifting over 30 million albums.

Yet, the new single is uninspired and overwhelmingly generic, with Corgan’s voice sounding particularly grating as he strains out unintelligible lines. The verses utilise some 1980s-inspired synths before a heavier guitar-led chorus kicks in that sounds reminiscent of a bad pop-punk song rather than the product of one of the ’90s most successful alt-rockers. Quite frankly, ‘Spellbinding’ is anything but what the title suggests.

Listen to the track below.