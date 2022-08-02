The Smashing Pumpkins debut new music at Highland Park charity gig









During a fundraiser for those affected by the Highland Park shootings, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan debuted some new tracks, including a song inspired by the tragedy titled ‘Photograph’.

The Smashing Pumpkins singer and guitarist played a live set last week at Madame Zuzu’s, the Highland Park-based tea house and performance space that Corgan runs alongside his partner, Chloé Mendel.

A live stream was available to fans with charitable donations taken for Together And Together Again, a charity set up by Corgan and his partner in the wake of the shooting. The musician has lived in Highland Park for the past two decades and launched Madame Zuzu’s in 2011, which is just a stone’s throw from the site of the July 4th incident.

The webcast of the fundraiser event is available in full below. Corgan’s intro for the new song ‘Photograph’ starts at around the 1:37:00 mark, while he begins another new track, ‘Scimitar’, at around 2:17:30. Corgan also explained that he wrote ‘Photograph’ after having a dream about the Independence Day massacre, which left six people dead and dozens more injured.

The set was in part played solo, with longtime Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and bassist Sierra Swan joining for some of the songs. Throughout the emotional show, Corgan played some solo cuts, a few Smashing Pumpkins classics and ‘Like Lambs’, an unreleased song that he’s played live previously.

In a video announcing the concert earlier this month, the musician said that the July 4th tragedy is “very close to our hearts”.

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy,” Corgan and his partner Mendel said. “It’s very close to our hearts, and we hope you’ll participate and support as well.”

The massacre in Highland Park occurred on July 4th when, during an Independence Day parade in the city, six people were shot dead by a rooftop gunman. A further 24 people were rushed to the hospital.

Corgan is among a host of big names within the entertainment industry to have come forward to show support to the victims and their loved ones in the aftermath. Fellow American rock group Fall Out Boy responded to the shocking incident by pledging a donation of $100,000 (£83,000) to Everytown, a non-profit organisation that advocates for gun control and protests against gun violence.

All proceeds from the fundraiser concert and merchandise sales (available here) will be donated to the Highland Park Community Foundation.