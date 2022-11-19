The six best covers by Soundgarden:









Although they are now defunct, following the passing of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017, Seattle’s Soundgarden left a back catalogue that ranks among the most revered of their generation and in all of alternative rock. Often straddling the line between rock and metal, the band touched on many genres over the years but are primarily remembered as a grunge outfit.

Regardless of their categorisation, the band’s cultural legacy is undisputed, with the combined power of the classic lineup, Cornell, guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd and drummer Matt Cameron a potent one. Props also have to go to their metal-leaning early chapter, which featured bassist Hiro Yamamoto, who left the outfit in 1990. However, after Shepherd joined later that year, the band took their creativity to the next level, becoming more dynamic, refined and challenging.

They built on the promise of their first two records, 1998’s Ultramega OK and 1989’s Louder Than Love with 1991’s Badmotorfinger. This ominous yet pulsating record contained some signifying aspects of ‘grunge’ but also drew on Master of Reality-era Black Sabbath and psychedelia, which confirmed them as one of the most unique acts of the era. The band then followed up Badmotorfinger with Superunknown in 1994, which boasted the hit single ‘Black Hole Sun’ — the rest, as they say, was history.

Soundgarden were more dynamic than Nirvana, more interesting than Pearl Jam, and slightly more accessible than Alice in Chains – with suggestions that Cornell’s boys were the most consistent of the set. However, this is a close one, given that Alice in Chains also makes a strong claim for the title.

Whilst we remember Soundgarden for their originality and the emotional response that their records evoke, we often forget that the band also delivered a string of stellar covers over their career, ranging from the raucous to the downbeat. The quartet had a penchant for mixing their live sets up, which often included throwing in a cover, much to the delight of fans.

Duly, we’ve listed six of Soundgarden’s best covers.

Black Sabbath – ‘Into the Void’

‘Into the Void’ is a fan favourite of Black Sabbath’s, with it one of the highlights of 1971’s doom-laden record, Master of Reality. A sludgy piece that features flecks of the psychedelic, it drew a blueprint that many bands, such as Soundgarden, would take their cues from in the not-too-distant future. This point was already evident, but it was unquestionable when Cornell and the band emerged with this cover in 1993.

The cover is so stellar that they were even nominated for the Grammy for Best Metal Performance that year, although they eventually lost out to Nine Inch Nails. Musically, it is highly similar to the original, with Thayil and Cornell’s guitars screaming. However, it’s an interesting rework, as Cornell changed Sabbath’s original lyrics to words of protest by Chief Seattle, a native American leader who their native city was named after.

The Doors – ‘Waiting for the Sun’

There was always a psychedelic edge to Soundgarden, and it was no surprise that when they covered The Doors’ classic piece ‘Waiting for the Sun’, it was immaculate and perhaps the best reworking of the original out there. The dark edge of The Doors’ version is augmented by the pounding rhythm section and Thayil and Cornell’s shredding, which are equally capable of transporting you to a different dimension as Ray Manzarek’s keys on the original.

Soundgarden played the cover many times across their career, with this version from 2011 included on the 2014 compilation Echo Of Miles: Scattered Tracks Across The Path.

The Stooges – ‘Search and Destroy’

You’d be hard-pressed to find any grunge or alternative outfit not slightly influenced by Iggy and The Stooges, the foremost proto-punks. ‘Search and Destroy’ is the lead single from 1973’s Raw Power, their first album to feature the influential guitar work of James Williamson, with everyone from Ministry to Red Hot Chili Peppers citing the track and record as life-changing.

The aforementioned groups have covered the track, but the Soundgarden version pips both. They covered the song frequently in the mid-1990s, with it becoming a fixture of their 1997 Australian tour. However, the best recording comes from a show at Seattle’s Mercer Arena, with the band taking the energy up a notch and doing Iggy and Co. justice.

Sex Pistols – ‘Submission’

‘Submission’ is one of the highlights of the 12-track version of the Sex Pistols’ one and only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks. An attitude-laden number that features one of Steve Jones’ best guitar riffs, within the track, you also hear notes of the experimental tack that frontman Johnny Rotten would take in his next group, Public Image Ltd.

Sex Pistols were another group that greatly impacted the conception of grunge music, with Soundgarden making their love of the group clear at many points. They covered the track in 1989, with this recording from the home of American punk, CBGB. How fitting.

Cheech and Chong – ‘Earache My Eye’

Comedy legends Cheech and Chong are legends for many reasons, but most notably, their love of cannabis. The hippie legends enjoyed their most fruitful chapter in the 1970s and 1980s, delivering a host of films, stand-up routines and songs. Their most well-known cut is 1974’s ‘Earache My Eye’, a raucous affair that features a catchy as hell riff.

The track was included on Soundgarden setlists from 1989 onwards, with them playing it intermittently until 2011. A fine rework, it pips other takes by The Rollins Band and Korn.

Body Count – ‘Cop Killer’

Ice-T’s heavy metal band Body Count were one of the first acts to tie metal and rap together, and alongside the likes of Beastie Boys, they set the scene for Rage Against the Machine and the nu-metal genre. ‘Cop Killer’ is the second single from their 1992 debut album Body Count, and is one of their ultimate tracks, infusing thrash with a distinctly political edge, decrying the LAPD and police brutality.

Duly, the crowd went wild when Soundgarden brought out Body Count guitarist Ernie C on the Miami leg of the Lollapalooza tour in 1992. It is said that Body Count were banned from playing the incendiary track on the tour, but the other bands weren’t. Subsequently, Soundgarden played it frequently, with footage from Miami confirming it as one of their best.

“I don’t wanna kill any cops, personally,” Cornell said before they launched into the track, “but I wanna make sure that everybody lets me write any song I wanna write, and everybody lets you buy any song you wanna buy.”

