The singer that saved Anthony Kiedis’ life

‘Under the Bridge’ was a song that signposted The Red Hot Chili Peppers as a band capable of going beyond their funk roots. It provided a new emotive level of sincerity, resulting in the band’s first big hit. However, the song came from the dark depths of Anthony Kiedis‘ own struggles battling a heroin addiction.

It was during this time that music took on a new level of importance for the frontman. It was no longer just a way to rock out but rather a source of salvation. The anthemic song not only hints at that, but also the singer’s sense of connection to his hometown of Los Angeles, both of which combine when it comes to the music that saved him.

Speaking about the musical development that followed ‘Under the Bridge’ within the band, Anthony Kiedis explained the group’s growing vocal experimentation. “It just sounds better when you put harmony on there,” he told Rolling Stone. “We’ve done all varieties of vocals before, and this is just a new and fun place to venture into.”

However, there was also a central source of inspiration that Kiedis holds dear. “I do love the Mamas and the Papas, and maybe, subconsciously, I am inspired by them, especially Mama Cass,” he continued. “There have been times when I’ve been very down and out in my life, and the sound of her voice has sort of given me a reason to want to carry on.”

When his late vocal hero got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he eulogised her by stating: “Mama Cass, the Queen of Laurel Canyon, I love you and it is an honour to congratulate you”.

Detailing further, he continued: “May those bare feet toes tickle your name and know how lucky they are. You got me through many a hard time. I love you, I love your voice, I love what you left this world. Rock on wherever you are, Mama Cass.”

Indeed, the larger-than-life Mamas & the Papas star had a voice that could stir honey into tea from a thousand paces without even straining a sinew, in part because she got hit on the head with a pipe that ended up extending her range by three notes. With great charm and humility, she upheld what was best about the counterculture movement, and she continues to be a great comfort to many.

As she put it herself: “If you truly dig what you are doing, if you lay it out that way, nobody can not respond. That’s what rock and roll is; it’s relentless”. That sense of championing the boon of sincere expression has not only inspired Kiedis to surpass darkness but no doubt a slew of other performers and fans.