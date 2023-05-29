The Shia LaBeouf movie that sold just one ticket at the box office
(Credit: Alamy)

Film

The Shia LaBeouf movie that sold just one ticket at the box office

Mon 29th May 2023 18.30 BST

During the late 2000s and early 2010s, actor Shia LaBeouf was a significantly bankable star. As the charismatic lead in Transformers in 2007, the actor brought a humorous element of the everyman to help balance out the huge CGI spectacle, a playing card which would serve him well in future roles in the franchise and other big-budget films as well.

Then, after a series of high-profile allegations of abuse, alcohol-related arrests, numerous altercations with fellow members of casts and a decision to pour his energy into bizarre and cryptic performance art projects, LaBeouf fell out of favour with Hollywood. As the 2010s drew to a close, you’d be hard-pressed to have found the actor in a major studio movie, starring instead in a string of independent and foreign projects.

Whilst this ultimately resulted in more interesting performances from LaBeouf and progressive collaborations with fellow filmmakers, it nonetheless signified a significant shift in the way the film industry and audiences viewed him. In particular, the way British audiences saw him, as demonstrated by one of the lowest opening-weekend turnouts in history.

When Dito Montiel’s Man Down (2015), a war thriller with LaBeouf in the lead, premiered in the UK, it played at only one cinema. Films being shown in a single theatre isn’t a completely unheard of practice; often to accompany a straight-to-digital release, a ‘token’ screening will be picked for the movie. Even as token films go, however, attendance was at an all-time low.

Following LaBeouf as a Marine who returns to find his homeland ravaged, the film acted as a commentary on PTSD in the veteran community, using fractured narratives and elements of psychological horror to reinforce the pain of experiencing such a thing. The Reel Cinema in Burnley, Lancashire, was the chosen cinema for Man Down’s release, and it reported a total weekend gross of… £7.

This can only mean that one ticket was sold, and it’s even possible it was a discounted ticket to boot. Unfortunately, this abysmal UK opening would serve to forecast how well the film would do internationally as well. Despite a cast consisting of Gary Oldman and Jai Courtney, the film made $167,085 worldwide despite its $3,000,000 budget. 

Whilst there are certainly other films that have lost much less money compared to their cost, it nevertheless stands as a particularly low point for the actor in a period of industry ostracisation. Luckily, LaBeouf is reportedly on the cast of Megalopolis, the upcoming sci-fi epic from Francis Ford Coppola, which should mark a truly spectacular return to form.

Most popular

Jobs / Careers

Contact Us

© 2023 Far Out Magazine