New Francis Ford Coppola movie ‘Megalopolis’ to be released in 2024 with tie-in graphic novel









It has been announced that Megalopolis, director Francis Ford Coppola's recently completed passion project, will be released in 2024, along with a graphic-novel tie-in also arriving simultaneously.

Revealed at Wondercon 2023 (per Popverse), the comics publisher Syzygy will be releasing a graphic novel to tie into Megalopolis, scheduled for release at the same time as the movie. Chris Ryall, Syzygy co-founder and artist Jacob Phillips explained that they were directly contacted by Coppola and spent time on set developing his adaptation.

“The exciting thing is that I’ve only worked directly with him on this,” Ryall said. “This isn’t the kind of thing where he licensed out the material — the movie and the book are solely his. We spent a few hours in Atlanta last month talking about not only this graphic novel but the childhood comics he loved, and all the way along, he’s been permissive and encouraging in telling us to make the book very much its own thing. So it’s been a kind of stunning arrangement, to get to work directly with someone of his stature on something like this.”

Adding: “And for me, as a huge fan of not only Jacob’s colour work on the Ed Brubaker/Sean Phillips graphic novels but certainly also the amazing art and colours on his That Texas Blood series, getting to work with Jacob while he’s on such a creative roll is also a thrill. Gonna be fun to build this particular corner of Francis’ new city.”

“I’m interested in a theatrical release in theatres, and Imax theatres, and I am excited about the possibility that for the first time in history, a movie could open up on the same day everywhere in the world,” Coppola explained of the film’s eventual release this January. “And that’s what my goal is.”

