The new series that Stephen King is calling “scary shit”









The writer Stephen King has become a staple in the world of horror fiction both on the page and screen, with some of his most celebrated works getting their own onscreen adaptations. Despite his horror pedigree, King has opened up about the series that he considers frightening.

On his Twitter account, King took the time to shine a light on the streaming series From, where he said, “If you’re a horror fan and not watching From, you should get with it. Scary shit”. The streaming series got its start on MGM+ in February of 2022 after moving from YouTube Red.

Set in a spooky small town, its residents find it difficult to get to the bottom of what possibly supernatural force is keeping them from leaving. The cast includes Harold Perrineau of Lost in the lead role alongside Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eilo Bailey.

Conceived as a science-fiction-based horror, the show bares similarities to the horror that King was known for in books such as The Shining. After moving from YouTube Red, the massive reception of the show prompted MGM+ to renew the series for a second season.

King has also showered horror praise on director Rob Savage for his work on the film The Boogeyman. Savage was quoted as saying, “it scared the shit out of him. To have made a movie that scared Stephen King, that’s a pinch me moment”.

The legend of fiction has also been known to write for the screen as well, such as his contributions to Sons of Anarchy and making a miniseries version of The Shining. His most recent work for the small screen has been 2021’s Lisey’s Story.

As fans await the second season of From to come to a close, King fans can also expect his next novel, Holly, on September 5th, 2023. The Season 2 finale of From will premiere on June 23rd, 2023 on MGM+.

See more If you’re a horror fan and not watching FROM, you should get with it. Scary shit. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 15, 2023