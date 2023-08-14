The Sam Fender song inspired by George Orwell









Sam Fender, the Geordie singer-songwriter behind hits like ‘Seventeen Going Under’ and ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, quickly became one of the British indie scene’s most popular artists. Having been raised on a blend of rock and soul, Fender picked up a guitar aged ten, having idolised the likes of Slash, Jimmy Page, and Jimi Hendrix.

His working-class roots often materialise in his songwriting, which takes an unflinching look at the teenage experience, mental health, poverty, and toxic masculinity, with North Shields serving as a consistent backdrop for his kitchen sink realism. But his 2017 debut single was a rare departure from the brutally honest depiction of life he became known for.

‘Play God’ was released by Fender independently, premiering on BBC Radio 1. It still had his trademark use of outside political forces, namely Donald Trump’s election victory and the Brexit referendum, but his take on it was almost otherworldly. “I had just entered my 20s, I was anxious about the future of the world and its leaders,” he explained. “And it didn’t help that I’d just read George Orwell’s 1984 at the time. As you can imagine, I was pretty paranoid!”

Orwell’s 1984 follows a man questioning the system that maintains the dystopian society he lives under, broaching personal freedom, the idea of a surveillance state, and a ubiquitous “Big Brother” figure lording over everyone.

The video for ‘Play God’ plays on these themes, fusing reality and fiction. Directed by Vincent Haycock on black and white 16mm film, he told Clash it was a “satirical interpretation of power”.

As each scene cycles through various hyperbolic tropes, Haycock explained: “The story is set in a dystopian world of exaggerated tropes – masculinity, domination, sexual objectification, racial profiling, and others. Each scene plays with these dangerous fictions – overt ideas of power and fear. In the end, we break the fourth wall, and the character is observed as nothing more than a player of a game.”

The visuals are a brilliant addition to Fender’s lyrics, driving home the alternate reality of 1984 broaches. But Fender’s enduring talent is keeping his material deeply personal – but general enough, it has resonance for all his listeners, so while some listeners might pick up on the Orwellian theme, others might look to landmark political happenings in the US and UK.

Despite his political outspokenness, Fender told The Guardian he rejected the “class hero’ reputation he’s been stamped, with now he’s comfortable and successful, but adding he still has: “A thing against the DWP and the Tories”.

In an echo of the Orwellian paranoia heard on ‘Play God’, Fender said: “I’ve spent my entire life wanting to be successful, trying to get away from hardship, or from seeing my mum sad. And I’ve got that now and it’s very strange. So many amazing things have happened in this last year – it’s no wonder people turn to drugs because it’s bonkers. And there’s a lot of paranoia.”