The ‘Route 66’ star George Maharis, has died aged 94









The star of the 1960s drama series Route 66, George Maharis, has died at the age of 94.

News of Maharis’ passing, which occurred on Wednesday, May 24th, was reported by the actor’s friend Marc Bahan in a Facebook post. “George is well known for his stardom in Route 66, stage productions, singing, artist, and above all a great guy would do anything for anyone,” he shared, “My dear friend, you’ll be terribly missed”.

Starting his career in off-Broadway productions, Maharis’ first glimpse of success came in the 1958 TV series The Mugger, with this role leading to further success in other small-screen shows, Naked City, Exodus and Search for Tomorrow.

Route 66 was a spinoff of Naked City that followed the story of two young drifters travelling across America.

Playing Buz Murdock, one of Route 66’s main characters, the actor was forced to leave the show in series three due to health issues. He starred alongside other iconic actors, such as Robert Redford, Edward Asner and William Shatner.

Despite his departure from the show, Maharis found great success on the big and small screen, appearing in the series Quick Before It Melts in 1964 and, much later, the 1993 film Doppelganger, which would also be his last ever role.

