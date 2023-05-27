Jane Fonda claims Robert Redford has an “issue with women”









While promoting her latest film at Cannes, Jane Fonda has claimed that her former co-star Robert Redford has “an issue with women”.

Speaking at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, Fonda discussed her relationship with Redford candidly. “Well, I was in love with him. I made four films with him,” she began. Those films included 1966’s The Chase, 1967’s adaptation of Barefoot in the Park. During this period the pair became Hollywood’s most sought-after dup.

However, they wouldn’t act alongside each other again until 1979’s Sydney Pollack-directed romance feature The Electric Horseman. The pair also worked together one final time prior to Redford’s retirement in 2017’s Our Souls at Night.

Fonda admits that at the start of their working relationship, she admired Redford greatly, commenting: “For three, I was in love with him. Which meant I had a really good time.” However, she later openly commented that her recent experiences with the 86-year-old Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star were less enjoyable.

Fonda, who is 85-years-old and recently celebrated a cancer remission prognosis, continued: “What was I, about 80 years old, or something like that?”, she said, “I knew I was finally grown up, because when he’d come on to the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn’t my fault. We always had a good time.”

She concluded: “He’s a very good person… He just has an issue with women.” Redford hasn’t commented on the matter.

Fonda was in Cannes promoting her latest movie, Book Club: The Next Chapter. The film “follows the new journey of four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had.”