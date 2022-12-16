Jane Fonda reveals she’s in remission from cancer: "I am feeling so blessed"









Oscar-winning actress and activist Jane Fonda is often regarded as one of the finest acting talents of her generation. Although many fans were concerned about her health issues, Fonda has announced that she is finally in remission from cancer.

Earlier this year, Fonda opened up about her lymphoma diagnosis, which came as a shock to many fans. Despite battling against such a dangerous disease, Fonda was still focused on her climate activism and the precarious state of the world.

Fonda insisted: “We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.”

In her new Instagram post, the actor wrote: “BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!! Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way.”

She added: “I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

