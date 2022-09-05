Jane Fonda opens up about being diagnosed with lymphoma









Jane Fonda, the Academy Award-winning star of iconic films like Klute and Coming Home, has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Fonda is 84 now, so many fans were concerned when they heard the news of the actor’s cancer diagnosis. However, she reassured her online followers that it was a highly treatable form of cancer, and statistics indicate that 80% of patients survive this disease.

While revealing the details in an Instagram post, Fonda highlighted the need to focus on more pressing issues. She wrote: “We also need to be talking much more not just about cures but about causes so we can eliminate them. For example, people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine.”

The actor stated that she has been undergoing chemotherapy for several months, and the results have been largely positive. She also added that she is still focused on her activism. “I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” Fonda said.

Fonda added: “I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change.”

