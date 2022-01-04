The Ronnie James Dio documentary is finally set for release in 2022









A new documentary centred on the life of legendary rock God, Ronnie James Dio, is set for release this year, almost two years after details of the film were first announced. The currently untitled film’s release was confirmed by the widow of the late singer, Wendy, during an interview on The Lucas H. Gordon Show on YouTube.

In the interview, Mrs. Dio revealed that she has seen “the first cut” of the documentary, describing it as “very emotional”. Dio continued: “(It) goes all the way through his life till the end,” she explained, per a report in Blabbermouth. “I was watching it with my publicist and a person from BMG, who are funding the documentary, and we all cried”.

Wendy Dio also confirmed that a host of other iconic musicians and figures from the rock and metal world feature in the documentary. These include Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, actor and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black, Lita Ford of The Runaways and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath.

It’s unsurprising that Black appears in the documentary, as anyone with an excellent memory will remember that Dio is referenced in the early stages of Tenacious D’s 2006 film, The Pick of Destiny. Dio kicks of protagonist JB’s surreal quest to form the world’s “most awesome” rock band.

As stated in the original reports dating back to February 2020, the documentary is co-directed by Demian Fenton and Don Argott. The two have collaborated before, including on 2005’s Rock School, leaving fans with hope that the new film will be brilliant. The documentary will also incorporate elements of Dio’s unfinished memoir, Rainbow in the Dark, giving the documentary an organic feel.

Dio was working on the autobiography with Mick Wall prior to his death. After Dio passed in 2010, Wall and the family estate finished the book, which was eventually released in 2021.

Watch Wendy Dio discuss the upcoming documentary below.