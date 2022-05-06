The Rolling Stones to release unreleased tracks









The Rolling Stones have just announced their intentions to release two recordings from 1977. The live versions of ‘Tumbling Dice’ and ‘Hot Stuff ‘ will form part of Live at the El Mocambo, which arrives on May 13th.

The material was recorded over two nights at Toronto’s intimate 300-capacity El Mocambo in March 1977. The album features 23 tracks, all of them recorded in the vicinity of the live arena. The finished album was mixed by Bob Clearmountain, and the finished set will come as part of a double CD, a 4-LP vinyl set in black or neon, and a digital version, depending on the iteration the customer wishes to hear the music.

These recordings come at a time of reinvention for the band, following the death of drummer Charlie Watts. Keith Richards says the death of the drummer nearly caused him to quit the band he has spent 60 years building. “Charlie Watts was my bed,” the rhythm guitarist said. “I could lay on there and know that not only would I have a good sleep, but I’d wake up and it’d still be rocking.”

The two locked horns on stage and on record. “It was something I’ve had since I was 19,” Richards described of his experiences being in the Stones. “I never doubted it. I never even thought about it. Only now am I thinking about it [the end of the band].” Ultimately, he decided to carry the flag on with bandmates Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, and the trio are carrying the banner into the next stage of their career.

Watts played on every Stones album during his career, making him one of three members to play on every album The Stones issued. Bassist Bill Wyman toured with the band until he quit in 1991, but the band made the decision not to officially replace him, but to hire a session bassist in his place. The Rolling Stones has boasted three lead guitarists, although Wood has had the longest career. Brian Jones helped form the band before he was replaced by Mick Taylor in 1969. Wood replaced Taylor in the 1970s.