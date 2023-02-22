The Rolling Stones are reportedly set to record with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr









While many fans weren’t expecting a new collaboration between The Rolling Stones and the two surviving members of The Beatles, it finally looks like that rumour might turn into a reality soon. According to the latest reports, the Stones have enlisted the help of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on a new album that hasn’t been announced yet.

Variety has published a new report which claims that multiple sources have confirmed this unannounced collaboration for a new album from the Mick Jagger-led band, which is being produced by Andrew Watt. According to the sources who have reported to Variety, McCartney has recorded bass parts for the new project. While the news about McCartney’s contributions seems to be based on more solid ground, the details about Starr’s participation remain more ambiguous.

The accounts also confirmed that the recording sessions for the new album recently took place in Los Angeles and that the production process is close to the mixing phase. McCartney has previously collaborated with Watt, having confirmed their work together in a 2021 interview “I went around for a cup of tea, and of course, we ended up making a track,” revealed McCartney.

In addition, during a Q&A posted on McCartney’s official website, the Beatle elaborated on his plans for 2023: “I’ve been recording with a couple of people, so I’m looking forward to doing even more. I’ve started working with this producer called Andrew Watt, and he’s very interesting — we’ve had some fun… Beyond that, I don’t have anything massive planned … at the moment!”

This collaboration comes after the mostly friendly feud between the two groups was reignited in 2021 when McCartney said: “They’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

While the so-called feud has raged on for decades, this collaboration will mark the first time in decades that the two heavyweights of British rock and roll have collaborated. The two bands first worked together when John Lennon and Paul McCartney passed on one of their many hits to Jagger, Keith Richards and the rest of the band, with ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ proving to be a smash for the Stones.

Later, Keith Richards and John Lennon would share a wild friendship, culminating in Lennon appearing at their famed show ‘The Rock and Roll Circus’ as part of a supergroup featuring Lennon, Richards, and Eric Clapton called The Dirty Mac.