Keith Richards reveals that Paul McCartney sent a note clarifying his "blues cover band" comments









Rolling Stones guitar hero Keith Richards has revealed that Paul McCartney sent the band a note after the publication of a recent interview with The New Yorker, where the former Beatles man labelled The Stones “a blues cover band”.

McCartney was discussing The Beatles’ impact when he made a comment about Richards’ band. He told the publication: “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”

Now, during the latest edition of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Richards revealed that McCartney sent the band a note clarifying that his comments were taken out of context.

Richards said: “I got a note from Paul about that, saying ‘I was taken totally out of context’. He said, ‘That’s what I thought when I first heard them.’ Paul and I know each other pretty well, and when I first read it I said, there’s been a lot of deleting and editing going on here.”

He continued: “The next day I got a message from Paul saying, ‘If you’ve read this shit, it’s all out of context, believe me, boys’… Paul’s a great guy, man. I mean, Jesus Christ, look at the songs he’s written.”

Elsewhere during the lengthy interview, the guitar hero discussed The Rolling Stones’ 60th birthday. “Who can wrap their head around 60 fucking years?” He opined. “It all seems impossible, that it’s been that long.”

In an exciting disclosure, Richards also confirmed that the band’s touring drummer, Steve Jordan, is helping the English rock legends to finish their new album. Jordan has been playing the drums for the band since their longtime drummer, Charlie Watts, passed away in August 2021.

It’s set to be a busy year for Richards and The Rolling Stones, so keep your eyes and ears peeled.

Watch Richards’ recent interview with CBS below.