The Rolling Stones tease imminent album announcement









The Rolling Stones have unveiled a countdown on their website, appearing to suggest their new album Hackney Diamonds will be officially announced on September 6th.

The legendary group took to social media to share a link to a website named HackneyDiamonds.com, containing a countdown clock that expires at 2:30pm on September 6th. Additionally, the band’s official web page features the same countdown on its landing page.

The Stones’ social media post was captioned ‘Hello World’, and showcased images of their famous lips logo emblazoned upon iconic landmarks across the world. The countdown follows a recent advertisement by the group in the local newspaper the Hackney Gazette regarding a business called Hackney Diamonds.

The ad for the “glass repair” business incorporated a number of Rolling Stones references, including, “Our friendly staff promises you satisfaction. When you say gimme shelter, we’ll fix your shattered windows.”

Confirming the connection to the band, it also featured the band’s lips logo. The ad also specifies that the company was established in 1962, the year The Rolling Stones were formed.

Ahead of the album release, The Rolling Stones have registered new song titles in the database of the performing rights organisation ASCAP. These tracks, which could potentially appear on Hackney Diamonds, include ‘Angry’, ‘Get Close’, ‘Live By The Sword’, ‘Whole Wide World’, ‘Dreamy Skies’, and ‘Morning Joe Cues.’

Last year, during an interview with The Sun, Ronnie Wood confirmed The Rolling Stones were working on a new album. “We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off. Charlie is on some of the tracks and drummer Steve Jordan,” he revealed.

The new album is also set to feature former bassist Bill Wyman, who left the group in 1989 following working on Steel Wheels.