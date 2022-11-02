The Rolling Stones confirm that new new album is in the works









A new studio album from The Rolling Stones has been teased for years at this point. It seemed as though the legendary British rock band were making progress on the LP when Charlie Watts passed away in August of 2021. His death left the potential album seemingly in limbo, but as we’ve learned before, not even death can stop The Rolling Stones.

In a recent interview with The Sun, longtime guitarist Ronnie Wood not only confirmed that the new album was still coming, but also that Watts’ recordings were being retained for the final cut. “We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off,” Wood explained. “Charlie is on some of the tracks and drummer Steve Jordan.”

Jordan replaced Watts as the band’s live drummer after spending decades performing with Keith Richards in his side project, The X-Pensive Winos. Jordan joins the arsenal of hired gun musicians who now help bring the Stones’ music to life onstage, including keyboardist Chuck Leavell, bassist Darryl Jones, and backing vocalist Bernard Fowler.

The Stones’ last studio album was 2016’s Blue & Lonesome, a collection of old-school blues covers. The previous studio album containing original material from the band was 2005’s A Bigger Bang. In the time between that album and the present, the Stones have only released three original songs: ‘Doom and Gloom’ and ‘One More Shot’, both from the greatest hits compilation GRRR!, along with the 2020 track ‘Living in a Ghost Town’.

There’s no exact timeline for the next Rolling Stones album, so enjoy their most recent original song in the meantime down below.