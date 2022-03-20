







In a New York Times interview with Douglas Brinkley to mark the June 19th release of his Rough and Rowdy Ways album, Bob Dylan didn’t limit his subjects to his own work. Instead, he responded to the nudge of discussing some of his contemporaries.

The question shouldn’t come as too much of a shock, as he sings in his lyrics to the song ‘I Contain Multitudes’: “I’m just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones/And them British bad boys, the Rolling Stones/I go right to the edge, I go right to the end/I go right where all things lost are made good again”.

Of course, this prompted interviewer Douglas Brinkley to bring up some of the names mentioned, including the Rolling Stones. Of course, the Stones aren’t the only influence that Dylan discusses. He also touched on Little Richard and John Prine, stating: “Everybody knows what they did and who they were. And they deserve all the respect and acclaim that they received. No doubt about it”.

However, when it comes to the Rolling Stones, he went as far as to name three songs he wished he’d written. If you’re curious what they are, keep reading.

The Rolling Stones songs that Bob Dylan wishes he wrote:

3. ‘Wild Horses’

This is probably the easiest to put together out of the bunch. If there’s one Stones song you’d expect to fall within the wheelhouse of Bob Dylan, it’s ‘Wild Horses’.

Straight from 1971’s Sticky Fingers, ‘Wild Horses’ features a slow tempo, acoustic instrumentation, and soulful vocals, things that Bob Dylan is often known for. It’s been covered numerous times, so who knows, maybe we’ll get a Bob Dylan version one day.

2. ‘Ventilator Blues’

Off the album Exile On Main St., ‘Ventilator Blues’ has a bit of western twang going on. Not one of their most popular songs, it has a unique spin that Bob Dylan can certainly get on board with.

Released in 1972, it’s a fun song that deserves a lot more attention, and Dylan can clearly see that.

1. ‘Angie’

‘Angie’ was the lead single from the Rolling Stones’ 1973 album Goats Head Soup, and even though it isn’t one of their most classic songs that everyone knows right away, the song is a simple rock tune with great lyrics and a solid melody.

It’s easy to see why Bob Dylan would like this song, from its heavy piano to its slightly stripped-down melody. It simply goes to show that there’s so much appreciation to be had all across the music industry.