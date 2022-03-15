Rolling Stones have no plans to sell their publishing, says Keith Richards









It seems like a no-brainer that so many classic acts are on their way to taking large payouts in exchange for their publishing catalogues, and it begs the question, “Who could be next?”

Everyone from Bob Dylan to Stevie Nicks have hopped on the train, and though Rolling Stones may have been on the radar for some, Keith Richards wants to make sure that everyone knows it isn’t in their plans, at least right now.

When asked about it, he said, “Mick and I have not spoken about it on a serious level. I don’t know if we’re ready to sell our catalog. We might drag it out a bit, put some more stuff in it. The only thing about selling your catalog… it’s a sign of getting old.”

Although not everyone would agree, it’s absolutely their right to do what they please with their catalogue, no matter how long that means holding onto it.

After the passing of drummer Charlie Watts, the band was in a bit state of shock, “I think he tried to keep [his health] under the wraps last year,” he said. “It came as quite a shock. He had had a rough with cancer a year or two before, but he beat that one. He just got hit with a double whammy, bless his soul.”

The band also just announced a tour, perhaps to keep that spirit alive, both of being young at heart and to honor Watts for his contributions. “I think Charlie wanted us to go on the road,” he said.

Their tour kicks off on June 1st in Madrid, Spain, and they’ll tour the rest of Europe throughout the summer.