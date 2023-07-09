The Rolling Stones song Mick Jagger “didn’t really understand”









If you are part of one of the most celebrated and wild bands of the 20th century, like The Rolling Stones, there is no strict way of working. During the very early days of the band, it was a collective process between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, who built up a formidable reputation as songwriters under the name of ‘The Glimmer Twins’. However, as the years passed, they would write together in the same room less and less.

When Jagger and Richards first started the band, their lives were simple, and they could devote every moment of their day to the Rolling Stones. Those glory days didn’t last forever, and soon enough, they were fathers with considerable commitments, which meant they could no longer spend as much time as possible writing songs with one another.

Writing in an ad-hoc way was still successful for the band. Even though their methods had changed, Jagger and Richards still crafted classic ditties for their fans. However, because of the separation, it meant the song’s meaning was occasionally lost between band members. Therefore, on occasion, Mick Jagger sang lyrics by Keith Richards, which only the guitarist could explain.

When speaking about their song ‘Mixed Emotions’, Richards described how their songwriting process evolved. He said: “I mean there was a time when Mick and I used to write face-to-face all the time. But we were on the road then.”

Adding: “Now we can bring ideas to each other, and sometimes it’s strange – we hadn’t seen each other for maybe five or six months, and we get together and funny enough, we’d each have written a piece of music that actually fits together even though we haven’t been in communication with each other”.

Even as far back as 1972, The Rolling Stones were crafting songs in this manner, and the Exile on Main St track ‘Let It Loose’ went over Jagger’s head. The lyrics, written by Richards, are seemingly about a relationship built around antics in the bedroom and nothing more. Part of the song was lifted from the traditional blues track ‘Man of Constant Sorrow’, and the Stones put a gospel flavour on their creation.

Speaking with Uncut in 2010, Jagger called ‘Let It Loose’ a “very weird” track and claimed he was none the wiser about the subject matter. “I think Keith wrote that, actually. That’s a very weird, difficult song,” he said. “I had a whole other set of lyrics to it, but they got lost by the wayside. I don’t think that song has any semblance of meaning. It’s one of those rambling songs. I didn’t really understand what it was about, after the event”.

Despite not being familiar with the meaning behind the lyrics, Jagger still poured his heart and soul into his vocal performance, which is the mark of a consummate professional. Interestingly, despite featuring on the seminal Exile on Main St, The Rolling Stones have never played ‘Let It Loose’ during a concert.

Listen to the track below.