The Rolling Stones song featuring a janitor on backing vocals









The Rolling Stones are nothing if not resourceful. In their time, the band have circumvented many issues, ranging from the tragic death of founding member Brian Jones to the many arrests of guitarist Keith Richards, and have continued to find success in the process.

Bringing this point into complete focus, even when everyone thought the classic rock groups had died a swift death following the advent of punk, somehow, The Rolling Stones managed to survive the cull, despite fraying at the seams during this period. The musical embodiment of the plucky British spirit, there’s no surprise that they’re still alive and well today, even following the death of integral drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

One of music’s greatest success stories, whilst The Rolling Stones’ most important members might now be entering their 80s, they continue to show that they’ve still got it and why they remain such a sight to behold in the live setting. That said, though, there’s no doubt that their heyday was the 1960s when they were one of the hottest bands on the planet, and for a time, second only to their British Invasion counterparts, The Beatles.

During this era, the group produced most of their best-loved work, which includes the likes of ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’, ‘Paint It Black’ and the indomitable anti-war alarm, ‘Gimme Shelter’. Whilst there are many moments of note from this era, one of the ultimate highlights is ‘Play With Fire’, which was originally released as the B-side to ‘The Last Time’, later included on the 1965 album Out of Our Heads in America. The composition stands out not only for its quality but also because of its strange lineup.

Discussing the track in a 1995 interview with Rolling Stone, frontman Mick Jagger said: “Yeah, well, it is obviously soul influenced, which was the goal at the time. Otis Redding and Solomon Burke. ‘Play With Fire’ sounds amazing – when I heard it last. I mean, it’s a very in-your-face kind of sound and very clearly done. You can hear all the vocal stuff on it. And I’m playing the tambourines, the vocal line. You know, it’s very pretty.”

‘Play With Fire’ was recorded on a late January evening in 1965 whilst a janitor swept RCA Studios in Los Angeles. Whilst the song features Rolling Stones’ ever-presents Mick Jagger and his songwriting partner Keith Richards, none of their bandmates appear. The rest of the personnel are the producer du jour and now-convicted murderer, Phil Spector, on the bass and Jack Nitzsche on the harpsichord, the instrument that makes the song tick.

Reportedly, according to Songfacts, there is another that also appears on the track. This is the janitor who was sweeping the studio. As Jagger and Richards were the only ones left awake while recording the vocals, they desperately needed another voice, so they enlisted the unnamed janitor to help them with the vocal harmonies.

Listen to ‘Play With Fire’ below.