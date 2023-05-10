‘Anthology’ album announced for The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts









BMG have announced details of an expansive Anthology album celebrating the career of the late drummer of The Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts. The LP will be released on June 30th.

Watts passed away in 2021 surrounded by his family in London after a bout of illness which saw him pull out of touring with The Rolling Stones. Although not technically a founding member of The Rolling Stones, Watts joined the band in its formative years and played on over 30 albums with the band during his tenure.

A press release for the album reads: “Anthology is a celebration of the faultlessly tasteful and inventive playing of a true inspiration. This highly desirable retrospective features a selection from the Charlie Watts Quintet’s 1991 mini-album From One Charlie, the albums A Tribute to Charlie Parker with Strings (1992), Warm and Tender (1993) and more. The expanded CD track listing includes three sought-after tracks from a performance by Watts and his group at Swindon Arts Centre, featuring versions of ‘Rockhouse Boogie,’ ‘Ain’t Nobody Minding Your Store’ and ‘Swindon Swing.'”

It continues: “This highly desirable retrospective begins in 1986, when Watts had his own name on an album for the first time – with typical modesty, some 25 years after his drumming first became the talk of his peers – on Live At Fulham Town Hall. It then features selections from the Charlie Watts Quintet’s 1991 mini-album From One Charlie, their albums A Tribute to Charlie Parker with Strings (1992), Warm and Tender (1993) and Long Ago and Far Away (1996), the 2000 collaboration Charlie Watts – Jim Keltner Project and another live set, 2004’s Watts at Scott’s, as the Charlie Watts Tentet.”

See the full track-listing for the album below.

Charlie Watts Anthology track-list:

CD TRACKLISTING

CD 1

‘Stompin’ At The Savoy’ ‘Flying Home’ ‘Practising, Practising, Just Great’ ‘Relaxing At Camarillo’ ‘Blackbird – White Chicks’ ‘Cool Blues’ ‘You Go To My Head’ ‘If I Should Lose You’ ‘My Ship’ ‘Long Ago (And Far Away)’ ‘Good Morning Heartache’ ‘Never Let Me Go’

CD 2

‘Roy Haynes’ ‘Airto; ‘Roll ‘Em Charlie’ ‘What’s New’ ‘Tin Tin Deo’ ‘Sunset and The Mockingbird’ ‘Take the “A” Train’ ‘Rockhouse Boogie’ (Previously Unreleased) ‘Ain’t Nobody Minding Your Store’ (Previously Unreleased) ‘Swindon Swing’ (Previously Unreleased)