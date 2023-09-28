The Rolling Stones share new single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder









After previously teasing the release earlier this week, The Rolling Stones have shared their new single ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

The soulful collaboration sees Gaga duet with Mick Jagger, with Wonder contributing keyboards to the track. ‘Sweet Sound of Heaven’ is the second single to be taken from their forthcoming album Hackney Diamonds, set for release on October 20th. It arrives mere weeks after ‘Angry’, which was released alongside a video starring Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

Previously discussing ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’, Jagger told Rolling Stone: “She just walked in, in front of me, and she just curled up in a ball in front of me on the floor, and then someone gave her a mic, and she started singing ‘oohs’ and ‘ahs.’”

Guitarist Ronnie Wood added, “And Mick said, ‘Well, come on in. Stand up. Let’s make a thing of this then. Let’s do it properly.’”

Keith Richards also provided an insight into the making of ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ during the inaugural episode of the new BBC Sounds podcast Sidetracked with Annie and Nick, hosted by former BBC Radio 1 DJs Annie Mac and Nick Grimshaw. He revealed: “Lady Gaga came in and had definitely not been to bed, she was beautifully chaotic, and was like ‘I want to play you my new music and I was like ok, great!”

“Thinking, another time. And she took me into another studio and played me a song, and stood really close to me, which is my hell, and sung all her songs to me, in my face and she’d not been to bed and I had, and was like ‘oh yeah!’ trying to get into it. And it was good and I love her but it was just too much to handle,” Richards added.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Jagger weighed up the possibility of a future hologram tour by the band once they are no longer able to play.

“You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour,” he said in a new interview. “The technology has really moved on since the ABBA thing [the pop group’s recent “Voyage” virtual show], which I was supposed to go to, but I missed it,” the frontman added.

Listen to the new track below.