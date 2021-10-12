The Rolling Stones perform their classic track ‘Connection’ for the first time in 15 years









Much to everyone’s surprise, The Rolling Stones decided to perform their classic track ‘Connection’ for the first time in 15 years during a recent tour date at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. The song is taken from their 1967 album Between the Buttons and was last played in November 2006 during the band’s performance in Vancouver.

The Stones were clearly delighted to be performing again, with Keith Richards taking the time to say: “It’s great to be back. It’s great to be anywhere,” before he took over lead vocals and started ripping into ‘Connection’. “Hey, blessings on us all. Gold rings on us. I’m going to start off with something I haven’t done in years, but this should be fun,” he added.

The song, penned by Richards, hints towards the Stones’ difficult relationship with the press and the authorities as a result of their recreational drug in the 1960s. In the second verse, Richards’ sings: “My bags, they get a very close inspection / I wonder why it is that they suspect them.”

‘Connection’ was released just a few weeks before the infamous police raid that took place during a party at Richards’ home. The drug bust resulted in heavy charges for both Jagger and Richards himself. Their arrest was followed by a highly publicised trial, which saw Richards’ sentence overturned and Jagger’s amended to a conditional discharge.

The Stones’ recent set – which forms part of their No Filter tour – also included fan-favourites such as ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, ‘Honky Tonk Women’ ‘Tumbling Dice’, and ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’. The band also took on a cover or two, including the Chi-Lites track ‘Trouble’s a-Comin” and a deep cut of their own 1971 song ‘Dead Flowers’, which was selected by fan request.

‘Brown Sugar’, however, has been omitted from the set due to its racist undertones. In a recent interview, Richards s suggested the track’s withdrawal may be related to the references to slavery in its opening lyrics. However, the guitarist said he didn’t “want to get into conflicts with all of this shit”.

See the clip, below.

